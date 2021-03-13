LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A model for a Christian lifestyle

On Sunday, I read a wonderful letter to the editor praising Emily McLean. I want to take this opportunity to give, as Paul Harvey would say, “the rest of the story.”

Emily came to Florence to teach at McClenaghan High School when I was a student there. She came right out of college to join her fiancé, Robert (Bob to most of us). Bob had preceded her the year before and was our assistant football coach and our head basketball coach.

It’s Bob that I would like to address here. Bob was always a gentleman and a positive influence for all of his players. After a great career in teaching and coaching, he went on to open his own insurance agency. Bob was active in civic affairs and in his church. Many of us remember Bob’s annual call to make sure we had our Kiwanis Club pancake supper tickets and then seeing him serving those pancakes in the Moore Junior High lunchroom.

It is not his teaching, coaching or professional careers, however, that set Bob apart. What makes Bob so memorable is his Christian faith and how he lives it. There is not space here to list all of the ways he models a Christian lifestyle. His thoughtful little handwritten notes, his warm, personal greetings, his visitation of the sick and hurting, his devotion to his church and family are only a few of the things that make Bob stand out. Like Emily, Bob walks what he talks.