LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Mother's Love

She has a beautiful heart and a giving spirit.
Your beauty should be that of your inner self, unfading beauty of a gentle quiet spirit which is of great worth in God's sight. (1 Peter 3:4)
She knows best and is a great teacher.
She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. (Proverbs 31:26 )
She gives love, compassion and nurturing.
Honor her for all her hands have done and let her works bring her praise. (Proverbs 31:31)
She makes sure everything is taken care of.
She is clothed with strength and dignity. (Proverbs 31:25)
You are loved and appreciated for all you do.
Her children rise up and call her blessed. (Proverbs 31:28)
God has blessed us with you.
The Lord said, "I will bless those who bless you." (Genesis 12:3)
I want everyone to have a mother like you.
Children's children are a crown to the aged and parents are the pride of their children. (Proverbs 17:6)
You have given her wonderful, fulfilling memories.
Mothers treasure all these things in their hearts. (Luke 2:51)
You are a wonderful, loving blessing to me-You are my mother.
The Lord bless you and keep you: the Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you. (Numbers 6:24)
And Lord for those mothers that are with you, their precious memories will stay in their children's hearts forever-
Happy Mother's Day.
ELSA McINVILLE
Florence