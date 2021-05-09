LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Mother's Love

She has a beautiful heart and a giving spirit.

Your beauty should be that of your inner self, unfading beauty of a gentle quiet spirit which is of great worth in God's sight. (1 Peter 3:4)

She knows best and is a great teacher.

She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. (Proverbs 31:26 )

She gives love, compassion and nurturing.

Honor her for all her hands have done and let her works bring her praise. (Proverbs 31:31)

She makes sure everything is taken care of.

She is clothed with strength and dignity. (Proverbs 31:25)

You are loved and appreciated for all you do.

Her children rise up and call her blessed. (Proverbs 31:28)

God has blessed us with you.

The Lord said, "I will bless those who bless you." (Genesis 12:3)

I want everyone to have a mother like you.