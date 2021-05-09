 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Mother's Love

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Mother's Love

She has a beautiful heart and a giving spirit.

Your beauty should be that of your inner self, unfading beauty of a gentle quiet spirit which is of great worth in God's sight. (1 Peter 3:4)

She knows best and is a great teacher.

She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. (Proverbs 31:26 )

She gives love, compassion and nurturing.

Honor her for all her hands have done and let her works bring her praise. (Proverbs 31:31)

She makes sure everything is taken care of.

She is clothed with strength and dignity. (Proverbs 31:25) 

You are loved and appreciated for all you do.

Her children rise up and call her blessed. (Proverbs 31:28)

God has blessed us with you.

The Lord said, "I will bless those who bless you." (Genesis 12:3)

I want everyone to have a mother like you.

Children's children are a crown to the aged and parents are the pride of their children. (Proverbs 17:6) 

You have given her wonderful, fulfilling memories.

Mothers treasure all these things in their hearts. (Luke 2:51)

You are a wonderful, loving blessing to me-You are my mother.

The Lord bless you and keep you: the Lord make His face to shine upon you and be gracious to you. (Numbers 6:24)

And Lord for those mothers that are with you, their precious memories will stay in their children's hearts forever-

Happy Mother's Day.

ELSA McINVILLE

Florence

