LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A note on the state's role

I recently heard at church that “the role of the state is to restrain sin and evil.” If this role of the state is true, and if the concept of sin and evil is real, then communism and certain degrees of socialism cannot exist.

Communism carries out the actions of oppression, torture and murder. We have seen these actions displayed through Nazi Germany and have heard of them through the rumors of the secretive communist state of North Korea. I would argue that the actions of oppression, torture and murder would constitute sin and evil.

In the “Second Treatise of Government,” John Locke states, “... God has certainly appointed government to restrain the partiality and violence of men.” If the state’s role is to restrain sin and evil, then the political ideology of the state could not be in the form of communism.

I would like to end this letter with the following questions for us to ponder:

What if the role of the state is not to restrain sin and evil?

What if the concept of sin and evil does not exist?

What would this mean for communism?

MASON THOMAS

Florence