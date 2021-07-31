 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A radical perspective on the Olympics
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A radical perspective on the Olympics

Perhaps it is because I am a clinical/sport psychologist, or maybe because I have had children, or maybe because I once was a child, but I find myself watching the Olympics with the realization that so many young athletes have given up their childhood to achieve these lofty accomplishments at such a young age.

Here is Simone Biles, at 24, evidencing the burned out, vulnerable and depressing realization that her best days are behind her, something that would not normally occur for a person until well into mid-life.

And why do these young athletes get themselves into this state of affairs? Why do they start training at 4 years old? Why do they practice and play nothing but their single sport for 20 years? Well, because they have to in order to keep up with the elite competitors worldwide who are doing the same thing. But they also do it because their parents put them on this track; their relatives, friends and coaches supported it; and they got swept up with the whole concept as their responsibility to please all involved.

And, of course, we spectators sit back and enjoy the spectacle, not unlike the Romans enjoyed the gladiators sacrificing themselves for the entertainment of the crowd.

And what do these young athletes give up? They give up having normal friends to go out to play with. They give up being a multi-sport athlete who has a wonderfully varied elementary and high school career leading to considerable self-esteem and popularity. They give up a carefree existence that they can never recover once they are burned out at 24.

I'm afraid Simone Biles will never be remembered as the 19-year-old "greatest of all time" in gymnastics. She will be remembered as the aged 24-year-old gymnast who flamed out, gave up and quit, and that is such a shame.

I wish she would be remembered as the athlete who changed everything and gave future kids back their childhood before it could be taken away.

TOM DORSEL

Hilton Head Island

