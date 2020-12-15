LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A response to ‘Just wondering’

I have a drawer full of masks of varying colors, patterns and logos. I wear them faithfully and clean them regularly.

Like Ron Niebruegge expressed Sunday in a letter to the editor, I wish everyone would follow the rules and wear a mask in public places. I have even politely asked people to put one on.

However, Mr. “Just Wondering” is ethically irresponsible and morally reprehensible in suggesting people who do not wear masks be placed at the bottom of the list for the vaccine.

The vaccine is being distributed according to the protocols set by experts, doctors and scientists in what appears to be an equitable and just fashion. The writer’s attempt to be clever or provocative makes him look small and foolish.

Even people who do not wear masks deserve to be treated fairly and equitably.

REV. TOM PIETILA

Florence