 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A response to ‘Just wondering’
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A response to ‘Just wondering’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I have a drawer full of masks of varying colors, patterns and logos. I wear them faithfully and clean them regularly.

Like Ron Niebruegge expressed Sunday in a letter to the editor, I wish everyone would follow the rules and wear a mask in public places. I have even politely asked people to put one on.

However, Mr. “Just Wondering” is ethically irresponsible and morally reprehensible in suggesting people who do not wear masks be placed at the bottom of the list for the vaccine.

The vaccine is being distributed according to the protocols set by experts, doctors and scientists in what appears to be an equitable and just fashion. The writer’s attempt to be clever or provocative makes him look small and foolish.

Even people who do not wear masks deserve to be treated fairly and equitably.

REV. TOM PIETILA

Florence

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Just wondering

Since COVID-19 continues to spread and is putting a tremendous burden on medical systems that may finally have to ration care, I’m just wondering: If those who refuse to wear masks and fail to practice social distancing should get infected, is there a way for them to be placed at the bottom of the list?

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need more biopharmaceutical innovation

As we experience an increase nationwide in COVID-19 cases, the need for a renewed focus on innovation has become increasingly clear. Drug makers and manufacturers need the ability to create new medicines, treatments and cures quickly with the support of Congress – both to assist with COVID-19 and other life-altering diseases.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert