LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A safe school environment

This week, my daughter participated in the production of the F1S middle school back to school video. We were impressed with the precautions put in place due to COVID-19. She feels safe going back to school. I encourage parents to share these videos with your children to prepare them for a different, but safe, school environment.
For teachers, and others, feeling anxious about going back to school, I encourage you to listen to the unbiased science. The unbiased science shows there are a variety of studies that indicate children are less likely to get infected with COVID-19 and become seriously ill. According to a report from President Obama’s CDC chief, the science shows children are less likely to spread the disease. Multiple studies of schools with cases of COVID-19 show either low or no transmission among students and teachers. Twenty-two European nations have successfully reopened schools. In Asia, spread from schools to the wider community is low.
I agree that all appropriate precautions should be taken − social distancing, mask wearing and more. However, it is time for us to learn to live again. Where the science is favorable, we owe it to the children and parents of South Carolina to provide an in-person school option. I am very impressed with the thought, planning and development of this process.
We are blessed to have the wisdom and leadership of both Gov. Henry McMaster and Florence One Schools Superintendent Dr. Rich O’Malley during such unprecedented times.
STEPHANIE M. RAWLINSON
7th Congressional District Commissioner, SCDDSN
Florence
