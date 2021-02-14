 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A tarnished presidency

Let's be clear. Without President Trump, what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 never would have happened. Ponder that, readers.

After his ill-fated speech just a mile from the Capitol to fire up his Proud Boys and their ilk, Trump sat comfortably in the White House gleefully watching on TV while his mob violently violated our seat of democracy and threatened lives. He never called off his Proud Boys and their kind during the riot. In fact, when it was over, he told them how much he loved them and how special they all were to him and that they could all go home now for a job well done. Ponder that, readers. Let that sink in.

And Trump Republicans in the Senate have sold their souls to gain reelection as they refuse to connect Trump with what happened at the Capitol. They are afraid of Trump and his loyal base of supporters primarying them in future elections and causing them to lose their cushy Senate jobs.

As a result, they give Trump a pass for the tragic events at our nation's capitol. I think that whatever history does to Trump and his followers for the violence at the Capitol, the sacred center of our democracy, in time their own consciences will be their severest tormentors for selling themselves and their morals to try to ensure getting reelected.

Trump comprised himself there at the end, and history's view of his presidency will be influenced by how he handled his election defeat in his last 2½ months in office. He left as a tarnished leader and morally in need (and psychologically unbalanced).

STAN BERGSTROM

Florence

