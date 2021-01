I’ve known Robby Hill and his family for over 20 years. It has been a joy to watch him develop a thriving business right here in Florence, to see him serve on the Florence City Council and to serve with him on community projects.

Florence is lucky to have a candidate like Robby who has the vision, the ability and the desire to work for our community’s future.

I will be happy to help elect him to be my city council representative, and I think you will be, too!

JO ETTA CHEWNING

Florence