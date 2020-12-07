LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A zebra can't change its stripes

It seems obvious (and very confounding) at this point that Joe Biden will be the next president. Was it a legitimate vote? I don't know, and neither does 99.9% of the rest of the country.

But people on the left who say there was no possibility of any voter fraud are naïve and/or simply delusional. When you look at the despicable tactics of the Democrats over the last four years in an effort (any effort) to harm Donald Trump, to think those same people will suddenly become fair and honest is beyond comprehension.