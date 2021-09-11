 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Accident? We were at war
0 Comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Accident? We were at war

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I reported early to work that Tuesday morning in September. I handle media relations for Florence-Darlington Technical College, and we were hosting a 9 a.m. video conference call with our president and the president of our sister college in Germany. It was an announcement of a new partnership between our two schools, and we thought it was going to be a major local story. I had already invited the media, but I wanted to remind them that morning with a personal phone call.

I was on the phone with an assignments manager with one of our local TV news station when he suddenly said, “You need to turn on a TV. Something terrible just happened to a large building in New York (City)!” He added, “I think it was an airplane crash!”

I remember reading about a fog-bound military plane hitting the Empire State Building in the 1940s and thought it might be an accident.

Instead of seeking out a television, I used the internet connection on my computer to watch and saw a second plane hit a tower of the World Trade Center beneath blue skies.

Looking at the ball of fire, I instantly remembered how I had visited those buildings as a young sailor two decades before, and I remembered thinking as I stared at my computer, “How could this be an accident?”

It was an attack. We were at war.

CLAY WILLIAMS

Director of Public Relations

Florence-Darlington Technical College

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What about us?

One of every seven people in Florence is a senior citizen. One of every five of those live below the poverty level. Half of them struggle to survive on less than $10,000 per year. Seventy percent have to live with family, others or go homeless.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t rename Fort Lee

For three generations, my brothers, nephews, other family members and I have served in the military, protecting this country. We have always felt it was our duty, part of the price for living in a free democracy.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our social studies standards are an embarrassment

We need new history standards in South Carolina and a better approach to creating them. As our children and grandchildren return to public schools across the Palmetto State, their history instruction will be governed by a new set of social studies standards that do not mention George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Susan B. Anthony or Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, they do not mention the names of most of America’s top historical figures or events. The new standards were not developed by a panel of subject matter experts but primarily by educrats.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert