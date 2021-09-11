LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Accident? We were at war

I reported early to work that Tuesday morning in September. I handle media relations for Florence-Darlington Technical College, and we were hosting a 9 a.m. video conference call with our president and the president of our sister college in Germany. It was an announcement of a new partnership between our two schools, and we thought it was going to be a major local story. I had already invited the media, but I wanted to remind them that morning with a personal phone call.

I was on the phone with an assignments manager with one of our local TV news station when he suddenly said, “You need to turn on a TV. Something terrible just happened to a large building in New York (City)!” He added, “I think it was an airplane crash!”

I remember reading about a fog-bound military plane hitting the Empire State Building in the 1940s and thought it might be an accident.

Instead of seeking out a television, I used the internet connection on my computer to watch and saw a second plane hit a tower of the World Trade Center beneath blue skies.

Looking at the ball of fire, I instantly remembered how I had visited those buildings as a young sailor two decades before, and I remembered thinking as I stared at my computer, “How could this be an accident?”