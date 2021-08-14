 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Accomplices
We are in the fourth wave of the worst pandemic in a century. Our leaders know infection control measures and immunizations work, but Francis Marion University, Florence-Darlington Tech, and Florence public school districts can only make recommendations. They cannot − will not− make infection control or immunization requirements.

Except when they do. Here is the posted policy on the FMU website: “IMMUNIZATION REQUIREMENTS − University regulations require that specific immunizations and testing be completed before a student is allowed to register or attend class.” They list the required vaccines/tests and then say again, “Students will not be able to register without filing this completed form or health record.” Every school has similar requirements.

Dear FMU President Fred Carter, FDTC Interim President Ed Bethea and public school leaders: I know the governor prohibits you from protecting your people, but students, faculty and staff refusing to follow infection control measures − like the ones you already require − is no more protected speech than driving 80 mph through a school zone is a protected form of protest. There is no right to endanger lives.

You know − or should know − your COVID policy facilitates the spread of a deadly pathogen. The governor is creating unsafe workplace conditions, and you are his accomplices.

Leaders protect their people; cowards make excuses. Which one are you?

CHARLES A. TRANT

Florence

