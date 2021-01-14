LETTER TO THE EDITOR: African American graduates of Trinity Collegiate School are succeeding

African American college enrollment remains consistently low nationally and in South Carolina. Black students currently comprise only 9.5 percent of undergraduate enrollment at South Carolina colleges and universities.

Labeled the “Corridor of Shame,” the rural stretch along I-95 where we live has been particularly criticized for low test scores and an inferior educational product, particularly for minority students. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, of the 3.2 million high school graduates ages 16 to 24 in 2019, only 66.2% enrolled in college (4-year, 2-year or armed forces). Only 50.7% of Black high school graduates in the United States, however, actually enrolled in college.

Success for African American students is more than just graduating high school. Success means not only being accepted to college but ultimately enrolling and graduating. Over the past five years at Trinity Collegiate, 100% of our 31 African American seniors have graduated from high school. All of our African Americans have been accepted to 4-year colleges or universities. Of these 31 students, 28 (90%) enrolled in college. The overall college enrollment rate for all Trinity Collegiate graduates is 97%.