LETTER TO THE EDITOR: American sedition

In recent days, I have sat and watched (like most Americans) the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Congress of the United States. It was truly incredible but hardly surprising, as the 45th President has spent the last four years stoking the flames of division and racism!
There were many inflection points that got us to this place. There was Helsinki, where he chose to embrace a Communist Despot over his own intelligence officers. There was Charlottesville, where racist thugs clashed with peaceful protesters; and his response was there are good people on both sides. There was the “perfect” call to the President of Ukraine and the most recent “perfect” call to the Secretary of State of Georgia. These are just a few instances in which he telegraphed to the American people his true character. This is the same man who boasted that he could shoot someone in the middle of Times Square and nothing would be done to him.
He downplayed the severity of the novel coronavirus from the beginning of its discovery, saying it would magically be gone by summer. He has thrown temper tantrums and repeatedly resorted to shaming anyone who opposes him, exhibiting behaviors one would ascribe to a petulant child. He has spent the last four years enriching himself and his family … flying in the face of the Emoluments Clause.
He promotes conspiracy theories that are nothing more than self-serving sophistry, all the while being aided and abetted by those who hope to sit at his feet to be blessed. He has proved to be a feckless huckster; but I will, however, give credit where credit is due. He has succeeded in exposing the duality that exists in America.
Forever burnished in my mind is the image of him holding the Bible upside down in Lafayette Square as he took back the streets of Washington, D.C., from peaceful protesters, while surrounded by a phalanx of guards. He characterized these peaceful protesters as criminals and thugs on his Twitter page and further tweeted, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Where was this show of force on Jan. 6 as he goaded and encouraged his minions to do his bidding?
He described those who committed acts of sedition as patriots and stated that he loved them. He, along with his sycophants, have left an indelible stain on this nation. The blood of those who died on Jan. 6 rests squarely on his hands and the hands of those who refused to speak truth to power.
If you want to know how great he has made America, I encourage you to read some of the foreign newspapers. I eagerly look forward to Jan. 20, when our long national nightmare comes to an end!
LARRY L. JACKSON
Florence