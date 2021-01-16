LETTER TO THE EDITOR: American sedition

In recent days, I have sat and watched (like most Americans) the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Congress of the United States. It was truly incredible but hardly surprising, as the 45th President has spent the last four years stoking the flames of division and racism!

There were many inflection points that got us to this place. There was Helsinki, where he chose to embrace a Communist Despot over his own intelligence officers. There was Charlottesville, where racist thugs clashed with peaceful protesters; and his response was there are good people on both sides. There was the “perfect” call to the President of Ukraine and the most recent “perfect” call to the Secretary of State of Georgia. These are just a few instances in which he telegraphed to the American people his true character. This is the same man who boasted that he could shoot someone in the middle of Times Square and nothing would be done to him.

He downplayed the severity of the novel coronavirus from the beginning of its discovery, saying it would magically be gone by summer. He has thrown temper tantrums and repeatedly resorted to shaming anyone who opposes him, exhibiting behaviors one would ascribe to a petulant child. He has spent the last four years enriching himself and his family … flying in the face of the Emoluments Clause.