LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An incredibly horrible day
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An incredibly horrible day

Sept. 11, 2001 is another day that will live in infamy. I wasn't around on December 7, 1941, but I vividly remember 9/11/01 and the days that followed. Some people have forgotten who attacked us.

I was in my office when an associate came in and told me an airplane had crashed into one of the World Trade Center buildings. My memory immediately went to 1945 when a B25 accidentally crashed into the Empire State Building. A history lesson is where that came from. I still hadn't been born in '45.

I was puzzled how an aircraft could crash into a building with all of today’s navigational equipment and restricted fly zones.

Not long after that, a TV anchor came back to say another plane has crashed into the other building. Then we knew America was under attack. Of course, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, came next.

What's to follow? It was a really sad and scary day.

It was obvious that America and the world was changed forever on that day, but we could not have imagined just how much things would change and how much changes would continue 20 years later.

I really expected the casualties to be much higher at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Both had a huge population, but with both WTC towers coming down, I feared many thousands of lives would be lost.

That was an incredibly horrible day for the world. Let us hope nothing like that ever happens again, but it can in one form or another.

DAVE HICKLIN

Florence

