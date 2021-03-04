 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An officer’s courage
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An officer’s courage

Police officers often are vilified and scrutinized within our society. The mistreatment of Black men is legendary within our nation.

Yet, the actions of Eugene Goodman saved the lives of hundreds of lawmakers. Goodman, an officer who happens to be a person of color, lured the racist crowd away from entering the House chamber, where lawmaking takes place. His quick, decisive actions saved the lives of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence.

This man of color used a canny technique that got the attention of the white supremacists. He sacrificed his safety by allowing the mob to turn their attention toward him and follow him to a different location where the lawmakers were not present.

The courage that Goodman illustrated proved to be an American act. The un-American acts of the white supremacists were there for all the world to see.

However, our society has a twisted view of our political elements. The mob was seen as patriotic. On the other hand, Goodman’s race would inhibit him from being Americanized. This view is what much of our society would think.

It is highly ironic that the Black man’s actions would save the lives of our most powerful and prominent leaders. For example, if Goodman was out of uniform, he would be chastised by law enforcement officials himself.

Goodman courageously defended this nation. His actions were as heroic as Paul Revere and Gen. George Patton. He joined this elite crowd, fighting for freedom and God’s gift of democracy, within the sunset, waiting for a new dawn.

KEVIN CRAWFORD

Marion

