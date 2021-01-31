LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are you kidding me!

Why are our elected officials still enabling our ex-president?
Our elected officials have enabled our ex-president for the past four years by failing to hold him accountable for his actions or inactions.
We as Americans have paid for six bankruptcies. So much for being a great businessman. He has received millions of dollars back in tax refunds while calling the IRS stupid and admits that he pays little or no taxes. Although he donated his presidential salary(and he wasn't the first to do so) to several different government agencies, he still made money.
American taxpayers paid Trump businesses more than $900,000 since he took office. He separated families at our borders. Must we all be reminded that if you or I are not Native American, we are all immigrants or descendants of immigrants. He failed to pay workers in some cities where rallies were held.
He botched the handling of this pandemic severely, throwing away the White House pandemic playbook. His plan was no plan, and no plan yielded zero results. We were told it's a hoax and it would magically disappear. Did a hoax kill more than 430,000 Americans? Everyone should have hunkered down where they were, like we did for 911, until we were able to test everyone entering in the United States.
Now he is asking the American people to contribute to his reelection campaign when we know he is asking Americans to pay his debt off. Some Americans have given more than $270 million so far. I want my debt paid, too.
On Jan. 6, he blatantly placed a hit out on Vice President Mike Pence and anyone in Congress who disagreed with him concerning the election. He lost fair and square.
People carried Bibles, beat officers with American flags while the whole world watched. I remember not too long ago people caught flak for kneeing during the national anthem. Now it's OK for Americans to beat other Americans with the flag, and our elected officials are telling us to forget about it and move on?
There were five lives lost that day, and numerous others were injured while nothing was said for days, all over a lie he created. I wonder if he called the families or offered to pay for their funerals.
People, grow up! He ran a quid pro quo government! Stop getting info off Facebook and Instagram. He is not deserving of any more of my tax dollars, presidential perks, nothing. He should not be allowed to run for any office ever again.
To all elected officials, do your job! You work for us. Start seeing each American as you see yourself.
You must know your own worth. No man can give you that! So man up! Do the right thing! Impeach!
All words and actions matter. He must be held accountable!
WENDY MARTIN-BURCH