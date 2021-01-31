LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Are you kidding me!

Why are our elected officials still enabling our ex-president?

Our elected officials have enabled our ex-president for the past four years by failing to hold him accountable for his actions or inactions.

We as Americans have paid for six bankruptcies. So much for being a great businessman. He has received millions of dollars back in tax refunds while calling the IRS stupid and admits that he pays little or no taxes. Although he donated his presidential salary(and he wasn't the first to do so) to several different government agencies, he still made money.

American taxpayers paid Trump businesses more than $900,000 since he took office. He separated families at our borders. Must we all be reminded that if you or I are not Native American, we are all immigrants or descendants of immigrants. He failed to pay workers in some cities where rallies were held.

He botched the handling of this pandemic severely, throwing away the White House pandemic playbook. His plan was no plan, and no plan yielded zero results. We were told it's a hoax and it would magically disappear. Did a hoax kill more than 430,000 Americans? Everyone should have hunkered down where they were, like we did for 911, until we were able to test everyone entering in the United States.