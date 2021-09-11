LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Attack ‘changed my life’

On Sept. 11, 2011, I was the S.C. director of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives and a board member for the National Family Farm Coalition that worked on USDA policies. We were in D.C. to lobby Congress.

Our delegation met in the U.S. Senate office building to discuss USDA policies. The first tower was then attacked. Shortly afterward, the second tower and the Pentagon were struck.

All buildings on Capitol Hill were evacuated. The streets were full of people going in all directions. Jets were flying over the Capital, causing sonic booms.

We had no cell phones. I located a phone booth. We were given a three-minute limit for calls. I called my wife to tell her I was all right. She let me know our oldest daughter, an airline flight attendant, was safe. This also brought relief to my youngest daughter. Next, I tried to call WBTW, on which I gave a weekly farm report.

I will never forget that day and the impact it had on my life. This true and real event changed my life as well as the airline industry and our country for years to come. It made air travel more stressful, burdensome and dangerous. I feel vulnerable on national and international flights, because I am often searched and scrutinized by airport security.