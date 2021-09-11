 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Attack ‘changed my life’
0 Comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Attack ‘changed my life’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 11, 2011, I was the S.C. director of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives and a board member for the National Family Farm Coalition that worked on USDA policies. We were in D.C. to lobby Congress.

Our delegation met in the U.S. Senate office building to discuss USDA policies. The first tower was then attacked. Shortly afterward, the second tower and the Pentagon were struck.

All buildings on Capitol Hill were evacuated. The streets were full of people going in all directions. Jets were flying over the Capital, causing sonic booms.

We had no cell phones. I located a phone booth. We were given a three-minute limit for calls. I called my wife to tell her I was all right. She let me know our oldest daughter, an airline flight attendant, was safe. This also brought relief to my youngest daughter. Next, I tried to call WBTW, on which I gave a weekly farm report.

I will never forget that day and the impact it had on my life. This true and real event changed my life as well as the airline industry and our country for years to come. It made air travel more stressful, burdensome and dangerous. I feel vulnerable on national and international flights, because I am often searched and scrutinized by airport security.

I couldn’t understand and still do not understand how anyone could do this to Americans or any other people. The attack made me more isolated, suspicious and secretive.

Flashbacks, nightmares and unconscious thoughts of running and hiding are always on my mind and in my actions.

I pray there will never be another event like 9/11 or 1/6 again.

LEON CRUMP

Quinby

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What about us?

One of every seven people in Florence is a senior citizen. One of every five of those live below the poverty level. Half of them struggle to survive on less than $10,000 per year. Seventy percent have to live with family, others or go homeless.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t rename Fort Lee

For three generations, my brothers, nephews, other family members and I have served in the military, protecting this country. We have always felt it was our duty, part of the price for living in a free democracy.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our social studies standards are an embarrassment

We need new history standards in South Carolina and a better approach to creating them. As our children and grandchildren return to public schools across the Palmetto State, their history instruction will be governed by a new set of social studies standards that do not mention George Washington, Robert E. Lee, Susan B. Anthony or Martin Luther King Jr. In fact, they do not mention the names of most of America’s top historical figures or events. The new standards were not developed by a panel of subject matter experts but primarily by educrats.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert