LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be thankful

Please let us all take one day, "Thanksgiving," to have no arguing, no disagreeing, no hateful slurs and no unforgiveness. We should be “Thankful," "Give Love," "Show Kindness" and "Have Peace."
2 Corinthians 5:14, For Christ's love compels us:
To be thankful:
God woke you up today. You have the gift of another day.
You have a family, home, a job.
Be thankful for God's love and forgiveness.
Psalms 136:1, Give thanks to the Lord for He is good.
1Thessolonians 5:18, Give thanks in all circumstances.
To give love:
Give thanks for the love of family,
Treat everyone with love.
Romans 12:9, Love must be sincere.
Romans 13:9, Love your neighbor as yourself.
1 Corinthians 16:14, Do everything in love.
To show kindness:
To share a meal.
Call a home-bound friend.
Share God with others.
2 Samuel 9:3, To whom I can show God's kindness
Isaiah 63:7, I will tell of the kindness of the Lord.
To have peace:
Peace with each other,
Peace with families,
Peace for the nation,
Peace for the world,
Proverbs 14:30, A heart at peace gives life to the body.
1 Corinthians 7:15, God has called us to live in peace.
We are taking this day to be thankful, and maybe, just maybe, tomorrow we will still "Be Thankful," "Give Love," "Show Kindness" and "Have Peace."
Psalms 27:1, The Lord is the stronghold of my life.
Have a wonderful and blessed Thanksgiving.
ELSA MCINVILLE
Florence
