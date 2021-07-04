LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Better or worse?

Better or worse?

When I saw the color photograph on the Opinion page of the Sunday, June 27 edition of the Morning News of two donkey carts being loaded with brick by hand in a tunnel at a brick factory in Bagdad, Iraq, I wonder why we had to militarily destroy that country.

When I recently read the “History of England,” I wonder how Londoners coped and survived the 57 consecutive days of German bombing that killed and wounded 80,000 people during World War II.

When I see 41,000 gun violence deaths in 2020 and roughly 600,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States, I wonder why some politicians say wear a gun and not a mask.

When I read the Albert Einstein quote in Frank and Ernest of the Comics page of this same edition of the Morning News, “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe,” I wonder if we are better or worse.

Do you wonder also?

DENNIS TAYLOR

Florence