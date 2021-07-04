 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Better or worse?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Better or worse?

{{featured_button_text}}

Better or worse?

When I saw the color photograph on the Opinion page of the Sunday, June 27 edition of the Morning News of two donkey carts being loaded with brick by hand in a tunnel at a brick factory in Bagdad, Iraq, I wonder why we had to militarily destroy that country.

When I recently read the “History of England,” I wonder how Londoners coped and survived the 57 consecutive days of German bombing that killed and wounded 80,000 people during World War II.

When I see 41,000 gun violence deaths in 2020 and roughly 600,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States, I wonder why some politicians say wear a gun and not a mask.

When I read the Albert Einstein quote in Frank and Ernest of the Comics page of this same edition of the Morning News, “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe,” I wonder if we are better or worse.

Do you wonder also?

DENNIS TAYLOR

Florence

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Violent crime in Florence is being addressed

The city of Florence, like many areas across the state and country, has experienced increases in violent crime involving the use of firearms. In 2021, there have been 12 non-fatal-related gunshot victims and four murder victims (one by knife) within the Florence Police Department's jurisdiction.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert