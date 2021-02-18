LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden keeps his promises

People of color communities have long suffered from a legacy of pollution, poverty and a lack of equity. This has and continues to happen because most polluting facilities are sited disproportionately in black and other people of color communities.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, President Joe Biden continuously promised to address the issues of environmental justice, climate change and our crumbling infrastructure. African Americans and others are accustomed to hearing political promises over and over again only to have those promises broken as soon as elected officials take the oath and remove their hands from the Bible. President Joe Biden has proved to be an exception to the rule.

While we are celebrating Black History Month, we must not forget the more than 40-year history of many people from grassroot communities to the halls of federal entities who have struggled to make the issue of environmental justice a national priority, where environmental justice has been called for, prayed for and pleaded for.