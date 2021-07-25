LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden making division worse

Former President Donald Trump saying the 2020 presidential election was fixed is called "The Big Lie" by his detractors. If that's The Big Lie, what would President Joe Biden saying he wanted to unite the country be called, "The Biggest Lie"? I've never seen a president try harder to divide the country.

And now, he has a bigger ally than before in the National Football League in his effort to divide and conquer. The NFL has announced that it will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also known as "The Black National Anthem," before every NFL game. They could not have come up with a stronger plan to divide this country if that had been their goal.

This is supposed to be one country, united. It is not, and they are making it worse. This country has one anthem, for all people. Biden talks about voting laws going back to the Jim Crow era; his partner in crime, the NFL, is definitely returning to separate-but-equal. What will they do next? Separate bathrooms?

MARTY BRAND

Hartsville