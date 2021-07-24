LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bills a threat to domestic tech industry

I am as skeptical as the next guy about big tech’s abuses on conservative voices. However, a number of new Democrat-driven bills have been proposed by Congress seeking to cripple our domestic technology industry – disguised as anti-trust legislation. These are bills that stand in opposition to the tech industry that we have built right here in America and invite countries like China to take the driver’s seat in leading global tech innovation.

There has been huge growth and innovation in China’s tech industry. Companies like Baidu, WeChat and Alibaba offer Chinese alternatives to American companies like Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook.

Recently, ByteDance’s TikTok showed all of us that these foreign entities are not that far behind us. Indeed, in TikTok’s case, it is arguably even ahead of us. The proposed legislation is handicapping our own American companies and allowing Congressional Democrats to redesign our economy – wrapping their federal fingers around just another area of our free markets.