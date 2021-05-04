LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Both parties deserve respect

Both parties deserve respect

We should refrain from teaching our children that Republicans are better than Democrats or that Democrats are better than Republicans.

Both Parties are equally important to our Constitutional Republic. I believe former Justice Rehnquist would agree that both parties are “deeply rooted in America’s history and traditions fundamental to our ordered liberty, such that neither liberty nor justice would exist if they were sacrificed.”

What is important to teach is what each party brings to the table and why one supports the party they choose to affiliate with.

MASON THOMAS, J.D.

Florence