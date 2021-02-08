LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Braddock has set a Godly example

I am endorsing Bryan Braddock in the Florence City Council District 3 run-off election.

He has and is still setting a Godly example that we all need.

He has openly confessed on the front page of the Morning News when running for mayor anything that could have been a stumbling block for him.

He is an honest man who does not want to hide anything from the public. He knows what God requires of him as a Christian and is out to fulfill this.

He has been used nightly in reaching out to the needy and homeless (House of Hope director).

Bryan, you have my vote, even though I can't vote for you. I'm in a different area.

God bless you in all that you seek to do.

LINDA MATTHEWS

Quinby