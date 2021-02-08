 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Braddock has set a Godly example
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Braddock has set a Godly example

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am endorsing Bryan Braddock in the Florence City Council District 3 run-off election.

He has and is still setting a Godly example that we all need.

He has openly confessed on the front page of the Morning News when running for mayor anything that could have been a stumbling block for him.

He is an honest man who does not want to hide anything from the public. He knows what God requires of him as a Christian and is out to fulfill this.

He has been used nightly in reaching out to the needy and homeless (House of Hope director).

Bryan, you have my vote, even though I can't vote for you. I'm in a different area.

God bless you in all that you seek to do.

LINDA MATTHEWS

Quinby

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Coin honors a grandy lady

I read with glee an Associated Press story that was picked up by the Morning News in the Monday Feb. 1 edition. The story was about a collectible coin issued by the U.S. Mint using the image of Charleston activist Septima P. Clark.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert