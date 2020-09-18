 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Braddock supports community and all it offers
My friend and business networking colleague Bryan Braddock is running for mayor of Florence. The two of us go way back to the beginning of my private practice 20 years ago. At that time he and his brother owned a landscaping company, and they were my very first landscapers with my brand new private practice: Lifetime Hearing Services.

I have always know Bryan to be a humanitarian, caring for ALL people: purple, yellow, black, white, red, ones with homes and ones without. He knows the heart of PEOPLE, and people all bleed the same color. He is loyal, supportive of the business community and wants to see our community THRIVE, not just get by.

When he first thought of running, I actually threw my hand up in the air and said, “Wait a second, Bryan. ... This is a BIG DECISION. Make sure you go to God and PRAY over this before you actually decide. He thanked me, and he prayed before and after my suggestion, finally resting in the decision to move forward. He is a great Christian man not only in our community, but in his church, in his directorship at the House of Hope and, above all, to his family.

He is able to listen to many different sides of a problem and find common ground and begin to move forward in that commonality.

He is a supporter of our community and all it has to offer. He is always looking for ways to make us all, as individuals and as business owners, become better for our city.

Construction under his leadership has now begun on a beautiful tiny home community right here in Florence for our homeless. The homes are beautiful and respectful of these individuals’ needs as they find their way once again.

Bryan has drive and determination to make each one of us a better human being.

Because of this and so much more, I endorse Bryan Braddock for mayor. I appreciate everything he has already done for our community and look forward to what he’s going to accomplish in the future!

DR. LESLEY KIRBY

Florence

