LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bryan Braddock is the person Florence needs as mayor

I know Bryan Braddock. The REAL Bryan Braddock. Beyond the signs, slogans and other trappings of a successful campaign, I know the man within.

I have known Bryan for over 25 years as his friend and pastor. I knew Bryan when he and Tracey were first married. I knew him when he was focused on success at any cost. I knew him and walked with him through some of his lowest paths.

I saw his fierce determination as he rebuilt his life, his family, broken relationships, and watched him work for healing and peace in these areas. Due to his strong faith in God and unstoppable work ethic, I have watched him celebrate victories in his own life and dedicate himself to helping other men and women achieve the same success.

Why does Florence need Bryan? Because we live in a broken world. The crises we face in Florence seem almost insurmountable. Our city needs financial recovery. Our city is desperate for racial healing.

We need a leader who understands what it will take to heal and unite us, because we all need each other to make it through. As Bryan Braddock applies his skills to this job, he will lead us to recovery and work to bring healing to our community..

We need to elect the person who is most equipped to do these tasks. Bryan Braddock is that person.