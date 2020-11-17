LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bus drivers portrayed unfairly

It was very disappointing to watch the school board meeting last week. The way that the bus drivers were portrayed was not fair and did not give a complete picture of the situation.
Furthermore, the way the leader of the bus drivers was called out by name despite the fact that the board has rules that prohibit that was outrageous.
I have known Wayne Brown since he was a teenager. Even when he was young, he has always been a man of great character and a man with a heart that cares for everybody around him. To see him being used to make a political point was disheartening and sad.
It is not fair when somebody has a public platform and they use it to paint a picture that fits their narrative. That is what was done last Thursday at the meeting, and Mr. Brown was made a casualty of it by default.
I call on the Florence One Board to immediately issue an apology to Mr. Brown for rule breaking that took place that was done to smear him and his cause.
BOBBY L JOLLEY
Florence
