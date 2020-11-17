 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bus drivers portrayed unfairly

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bus drivers portrayed unfairly

{{featured_button_text}}

It was very disappointing to watch the school board meeting last week. The way that the bus drivers were portrayed was not fair and did not give a complete picture of the situation.

Furthermore, the way the leader of the bus drivers was called out by name despite the fact that the board has rules that prohibit that was outrageous.

I have known Wayne Brown since he was a teenager. Even when he was young, he has always been a man of great character and a man with a heart that cares for everybody around him. To see him being used to make a political point was disheartening and sad.

It is not fair when somebody has a public platform and they use it to paint a picture that fits their narrative. That is what was done last Thursday at the meeting, and Mr. Brown was made a casualty of it by default.

I call on the Florence One Board to immediately issue an apology to Mr. Brown for rule breaking that took place that was done to smear him and his cause.

BOBBY L JOLLEY

Florence

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The big fix

Two complementary bromides: "The cat is out of the bag" and "You can't put toothpaste back into the tube." And from the prize-fight circuit we get, “The fix is in.”

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Setting the election record straight

I have read over the past few years, with some amusement, Roy Haymond’s conspiracy theories and misrepresentation in his letters to the editor. His most recent letter, however, contains disinformation, which if read as truth, presents a danger to our democratic (small d) institutions. I have voted in every Presidential election since 1960. I have never seen such juvenile responses to an election as those of this president and Congressional Republicans. Their disinformation and blatant lies need to be reputed by facts.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Election has come and gone; well, not really!

As of this moment, our current president, Donald John Trump, has refused to accept the election returns and is threatening all kinds of court actions that, for those of us in the real world, will be absolutely useless and embarrassing for not just President Trump but for the Republican Party and “We the people.”

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support for unpatriotic Trump troubling

President JFK’s famous inaugural quote in 1961, “Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,” is just as challenging and patriotic today as it was almost 60 years ago. With this being said, in 2015, Donald J. Trump started his presidential campaign with the slogan, “Make America Great Again” (MAGA). He was able to galvanize people who felt those words represented them as loyal, patriotic Americans. Patriotism, by definition, implies loyalty, protection, integrity and service with honesty in support of one’s own country. It cannot be defined by a single display of support; neither can it be described to advance one’s own personal agenda.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert