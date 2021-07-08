LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bushels and a Peck to Tony Melton

Some years ago, the Morning News ran an interesting column titled “Thumbs Up” where readers could offer thumbs up (or down) for various events/personalities throughout the Pee Dee.

Since “Thumbs Up” is no longer published, I would like to offer many "Bushels and a Peck" in recognition of Tony Melton and his dedicated work through the Clemson Extension Service.

Tony has served with great humor and humility to farmers and home gardeners for 40-plus years. His column in the Morning News on Sundays is always amusing and informative.

We wish him the best as he battles a serious illness and continues to serve.

Green Thumbs Up, Tony!

MINDY STEINKRUGER

Florence