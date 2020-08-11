You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Chaos

I dreamed one night that I had shrunk and was only inches tall,

And when I tried to get out of bed I took an awful fall.

I tried to wake my wife up but my voice was just a squeak,

And I had to walk barefooted 'cause my shoes wouldn’t fit my feet.

My PJs almost smothered me but I finally freed myself

And wrapped myself in a handkerchief that had fallen off the shelf.

When I finally got to the kitchen, I ran across the floor

And managed to get outside my house by using the doggie door.

Outside large crowds of folks were marching down the street,

And some were carrying homemade signs they showed to all they’d meet.

Some had rope and as they cheered they were pulling statues down,

And the likenesses of folks long gone made thuds as they hit the ground.

I thought to myself, “What will be next; will their appetites increase?

“Will they dynamite the White House and cut down all the cherry trees?”

I noticed some were wearing masks 'cause a sickness was sweeping the land,

And some were yelling racial slurs with guns held in their hands.

As I stood there I said this prayer, “Lord, I’m so very small,

“And I feel so very helpless as I survey it all.

“Why have you caused so much sickness and discord in our land?”

God replied, “I didn’t cause it, I merely removed my protective hand.”

CLIFF CAMAK

Florence

