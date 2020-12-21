LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Character vs. personality

President Donald Trump's problems are not his "unpleasant personality" but his character. Personality and character are not the same thing. They are not interchangeable.

Character is a deeper issue. Character is what you are inside; personality is how you project yourself onto the outside world.

Our moral code of conduct is a dimension of character, not of personality. It speaks to one's character when you are a bully, vindictive, egocentric, coarse, crude, vulgar, belittling, a habitual liar, given to temper tantrums, selfish, mean-spirited.

You judge a man by his character, not by his personality. A lot of people didn't vote for Trump because they couldn't get past his character. They didn't want that kind of person to be America's role model to the world or a role model for their children.

But the truth is that if Trump were an OK person in most people's eyes, he very probably would have won reelection. Character still matters, even in our modern world. Even in politics. And character issues cross party lines.

Trump is not alone. Bill Clinton had character flaws that resulted in serial problems with women, and that hurt him politically.