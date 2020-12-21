LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Character vs. personality

President Donald Trump's problems are not his "unpleasant personality" but his character. Personality and character are not the same thing. They are not interchangeable.
Character is a deeper issue. Character is what you are inside; personality is how you project yourself onto the outside world.
Our moral code of conduct is a dimension of character, not of personality. It speaks to one's character when you are a bully, vindictive, egocentric, coarse, crude, vulgar, belittling, a habitual liar, given to temper tantrums, selfish, mean-spirited.
You judge a man by his character, not by his personality. A lot of people didn't vote for Trump because they couldn't get past his character. They didn't want that kind of person to be America's role model to the world or a role model for their children.
But the truth is that if Trump were an OK person in most people's eyes, he very probably would have won reelection. Character still matters, even in our modern world. Even in politics. And character issues cross party lines.
Trump is not alone. Bill Clinton had character flaws that resulted in serial problems with women, and that hurt him politically.
Trump would do well to work on improving himself as a human being as prep work for running for president again in four years instead of continuing to complain when he is out of office that the election was “rigged" and a "hoax" without any hard evidence or proof whatsoever of widespread voter fraud.
To soothe his oversized ego, he claims voter fraud at the expense of undermining our cherished democratic tradition.
But conspiracy theories and speculation do not work in courts of law where evidence and proof are required. (Just ask all of the judges across America — both Republican and Democrat — who turned all of his lawsuits down flatly over that issue.) Leaving office as a sore loser brings us right back to the character issue.
None of us is perfect. We all need to work on being better people. We all need to do a moral reckoning with ourselves from time to time. And this starts at the top with the president.
STAN BERGSTROM
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!