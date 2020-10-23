LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing the right words

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution gives us Freedom of Speech − Not Freedom of Hatred.
Ephesians 4:29 says, "Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up."
There is so much name calling, bullying and sarcasm, and then to bring poor "Abraham Lincoln" and "swamps" into the political arena ... what is wrong with everyone? People must have forgotten that God sees and hears everything. What must He be thinking about this 2020 political election. Maybe He is thinking, "I need to end this right now."
Are you ready? This could be our last day on earth, and we are using words of hate, intimidation, threatening words and untruthful statements.
Republicans and Democrats are not using the issues of this nation as their platforms. They are fighting against each other, throwing words of sludge at each other. These parties could really do some good, but they are more interested in degrading each other. Even journalists have gotten into the battle of sludge.
We all need to remember these words:
"Keep your tongue from evil." (Psalms 34:13)
"Lord, set up a guard for my mouth, keep watch at the door of my lips." (Psalms 141:3)
It does not matter who hurled the first insult. We have to stop now!
"The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective." (James 5:16 )
What does God say? "Pray." Pray for each other, pray for wisdom, pray for peace, pray for godly words, pray for God's truth and pray for our nation.
"The tongue has the power of life and death." (Proverbs 18:21)
Words can tear a person to shreds. Young and old have committed suicide because of hurtful words that cut to their heart and soul.
Everyone is an example. There is always someone watching and listening.
"In everything set them an example by doing what is good. In your teaching show integrity, seriousness and soundness of speech that cannot be condemned." (Titus 2:7)
Keep God close to everything we say and do. Please put him back where we took him out.
"Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord." (Psalms 33:12)
ELSA MCINVILLE
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!