LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Choosing the right words

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution gives us Freedom of Speech − Not Freedom of Hatred.

Ephesians 4:29 says, "Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up."

There is so much name calling, bullying and sarcasm, and then to bring poor "Abraham Lincoln" and "swamps" into the political arena ... what is wrong with everyone? People must have forgotten that God sees and hears everything. What must He be thinking about this 2020 political election. Maybe He is thinking, "I need to end this right now."

Are you ready? This could be our last day on earth, and we are using words of hate, intimidation, threatening words and untruthful statements.

Republicans and Democrats are not using the issues of this nation as their platforms. They are fighting against each other, throwing words of sludge at each other. These parties could really do some good, but they are more interested in degrading each other. Even journalists have gotten into the battle of sludge.

We all need to remember these words:

"Keep your tongue from evil." (Psalms 34:13)