LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Coin honors a grandy lady

I read with glee an Associated Press story that was picked up by the Morning News in the Monday Feb. 1 edition. The story was about a collectible coin issued by the U.S. Mint using the image of Charleston activist Septima P. Clark.

I had the honor of boarding in her home in May of 1975 for a week. Almost a year out of the Army at the time, I took a position as an Insurance Agent with what was then the largest black-owned insurance company in in America (NC Mutual). Our district office was in Charleston, so I was sent for training down there.

When I got there, our district manager (who by the way was my mother's classmate, Wilson class of 1951) told me that they were going to let me board for this week with a local activist, Ms. Clark. So I followed him to this grand two-story house on Race Street. Ms. Clark met us at the front door, welcomed me into her home and showed me my room.

At the time, I had no idea of all the things she had done as an activist. I should have known she was a lady of importance. Her fireplace mantle was full of pictures with her marching with Dr. King and others.