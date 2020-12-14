LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Column on New York City sparked fond memories

I so enjoyed Dr. Stephen Imbeau's citizen column on New York City. I grew up in Brooklyn and have many fond memories from my childhood there.

I remember the Museum of Natural History and the big dinosaurs as well as many other things in it. Also the Bronx zoo.

We lived close to the Belt Parkway and could cross over the parkway on a bridge and walk along the waterfront. From that bridge we could see the fireworks in Coney Island. It must have been the summer before WWII, because we all had blackout curtains after that, and the fireworks were no more.

What also brings both sad and good memories was of the patriotism everyone had. They gave up anything metal for the government to make weapons with. We had ration books for almost everything. I wish we could see that kind of caring for our country and our God and each other today.

So I thank Dr. Imbeau from this old lady for the memories it brought back.

ROSE RICHARDS

Florence