 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Column on New York City sparked fond memories

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Column on New York City sparked fond memories

{{featured_button_text}}

I so enjoyed Dr. Stephen Imbeau's citizen column on New York City. I grew up in Brooklyn and have many fond memories from my childhood there.

I remember the Museum of Natural History and the big dinosaurs as well as many other things in it. Also the Bronx zoo.

We lived close to the Belt Parkway and could cross over the parkway on a bridge and walk along the waterfront. From that bridge we could see the fireworks in Coney Island. It must have been the summer before WWII, because we all had blackout curtains after that, and the fireworks were no more.

What also brings both sad and good memories was of the patriotism everyone had. They gave up anything metal for the government to make weapons with. We had ration books for almost everything. I wish we could see that kind of caring for our country and our God and each other today.

So I thank Dr. Imbeau from this old lady for the memories it brought back.

ROSE RICHARDS

Florence

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Just wondering

Since COVID-19 continues to spread and is putting a tremendous burden on medical systems that may finally have to ration care, I’m just wondering: If those who refuse to wear masks and fail to practice social distancing should get infected, is there a way for them to be placed at the bottom of the list?

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need more biopharmaceutical innovation

As we experience an increase nationwide in COVID-19 cases, the need for a renewed focus on innovation has become increasingly clear. Drug makers and manufacturers need the ability to create new medicines, treatments and cures quickly with the support of Congress – both to assist with COVID-19 and other life-altering diseases.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert