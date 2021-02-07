LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Conflicts of interest

I would like to address the recent endorsement of Florence City Council candidate Robby Hill by S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. I am both shocked and disappointed in this endorsement.

Let me preface this by saying yes, I do believe that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but for the state's top law enforcement officer, Alan Wilson, to endorse a local candidate with a pending DUI charge is irresponsible and misguided. Until the courts decide this issue, I would advise Wilson to stay out of Florence politics and stick to his work in Columbia.

It's time our candidates and elected officials are held to a much higher standard than your average citizen, because they are the ones setting the example for the future leaders of our city and state, and they are the face and voice of our cities and state.

I also find it a conflict of interest to elect someone with a pending city charge (Driving Under the Influence) to to a city office such as city council. Will he be treated just like any other person who's been arrested for DUI, or will there be special treatment? Having him in a position effectively over the judge who will hear his case and the police officer and police department that busted him for DUI causes way to many potential conflicts of interest.