LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Conspiracy theory urge runs wild

Over the last few days, a bit of delightful fodder has emerged for those of us who relish conspiracy theories.

Surely, one noticed that the rioting in Portland stopped when the smoke from forest fires crowded in. But then the smoke cleared and the chaos resumed, while the willing media, if they noticed it at all, sticks by the story that the "movement" is "mostly peaceful."

Then came the death of a Supreme Court justice, surely a sad event for all decent people.

But while many people mourned, others decided not to waste an opportunity to protest! An angry mob gathered at the home of the Senate majority leader not many hours after the announcement of her death, in the usual self-righteous indignation.

What do these two events have in common? Well, here is the delightful conspiracy theory: They were orchestrated! In Portland, the "protestors" waited for word to resume their peaceful destruction. In the other incident, there was already a mobilized mob waiting, with bated-breath, for a "just cause" to protest.

And the conspiracy theory urge runs wild! One can picture a ready group of puppets eagerly waiting for the hand of the puppeteer to guide them into another act of the play, where they recite the lines carefully crafted by a revered but ever-changing anonymous godfather!

Conspiracy theory. Of course, just a theory. But far fetched?

To paraphrase Dan Rather, that liberal bastion of integrity: It may not be true, but it's believable!

ROY HAYMOND JR.

Centenary

