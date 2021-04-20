 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Cultic vote

Now that election season is over (except for some local special elections), it is a great time to reflect on the votes that we cast at the ballot box.

Before voting, it is important to understand who, and which organizations, support and back each candidate, because your vote could be victim of a cultic vote. At the local level, candidates are often backed by small clubs or civic groups such as local volunteer chapters supporting the homeless, economic development, local political party chapters, preventing drunk driving or churches. The danger with these small organizations is the direct or indirect majority control they create in local elections.

For example, a small town in South Carolina could have a church that indirectly runs the entire local GOP chapter by having most of the ranking members of the chapter affiliated with one church combined with a majority of the local GOP candidates attending that same church. In the end, the small civic group's belief becomes your belief with the cast of a vote, turning your vote into a cultic vote.

MASON THOMAS

Florence

