LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dear Mary
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dear Mary

Dear Mary

This letter relates to the death of Mary Brown, whose life and death have touched many people in the community. It’s just a poem for Mary. …

You never gave me a bad haircut

In 20 years

You never gave me

A bad haircut

Brown snips

On the floor

Red

From my son

Fire from his spirit

Your cape bundled in my house for over a year

Because he told you the design looked like pizza

Triangles

Circles

Superhero with a pizza cape

Sit still

It’s not too high

The suitcase won’t slip

You won’t fall

I’ll catch you

Red

Streaks of fire

On the floor

And grey

They say anyone who does a job can be replaced

But you never gave me a bad haircut

EMILY AMMIRATI

Florence

