LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dear Mary

Dear Mary
This letter relates to the death of Mary Brown, whose life and death have touched many people in the community. It’s just a poem for Mary. …
You never gave me a bad haircut
In 20 years
You never gave me
A bad haircut
Brown snips
On the floor
Red
From my son
Fire from his spirit
Your cape bundled in my house for over a year
Because he told you the design looked like pizza
Triangles
Circles
Superhero with a pizza cape
Sit still
It’s not too high
The suitcase won’t slip
You won’t fall
I’ll catch you
Red
Streaks of fire
On the floor