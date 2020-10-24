LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disputing Clyburn's views

I read with interest in Thursday's edition of the Morning News about the James Clyburn interview with CNN where he thinks the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett reminds him of the Dred Scott and Plessy v. Ferguson decisions of the Supreme Court.

Perhaps he should learn the history of the court that made these decisions. In the Dred Scott decision, the court was made up of seven Democratic justices and two Whig justices. The Whigs later became Republicans. The decision was 7-2, with the two Whigs dissenting.

In Plessy v. Ferguson, the court was made up of five Republican and four Democratic justices. One Republican justice, John Harlan, dissented while another Republican, David J. Brewer, gave no opinion either way. Four Democratic and three Republican justices upheld the separate but equal provision of private services.

There have been 29 justices nominated in an election year. Nineteen have had a hearing and 17 have been confirmed. The Democratic Party is just as guilty as the Republican Party for not bringing a justice to a vote when they are the party in power of both the presidency and the senate, so Clyburn does not have a leg to stand on in this argument.