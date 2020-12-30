 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Do NOT vote early in council election
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Do NOT vote early in council election

To voters who live in Florence City Council’s District 3: Do NOT vote early.

The special election for District 3 isn’t until Jan. 26, but in-person absentee voting began this week. I’ve spoken to many District 3 voters since launching my campaign in November, and the vast majority admit they haven’t started paying attention to this special race yet. Between fatigue from the general election and celebrating the holidays, local politics isn’t on the minds of most voters.

More importantly, voters haven’t had a chance to see the four GOP candidates for District 3 appear together to answer questions and lay out their respective visions. The Florence County GOP is hosting a candidate forum on Jan. 21, and voters should at least wait until after the forum to cast their ballots.

You’ll still have plenty of time if you wait. You’ll still be able to vote in-person absentee or on election day and be perfectly safe, just like you were in when voting in November; however, by waiting a few weeks, you’ll be able to make an informed decision.

When it comes to the Florence City Council District 3 special election, the responsible voter does NOT vote early.

JOHN SWEENEY

Florence

