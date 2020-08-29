LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dog and pony show

I tried for two evenings to watch part of the Democrat convention, but the going got rough, so for the next two sessions I relied on reports on the wire.
A few things are evident. Joe Biden is a good guy — many (some out of the woodwork) testified to that. And our current duly-elected president is a scoundrel — again we got much angry, often hateful testimony to this effect. The man was blamed for an epidemic, for not shutting down business, and for the recession that has resulted from the partial shutdown.
Meanwhile, if the former vice president is elected, the pandemic will end, the economy will rebound (with Green Jobs) and divisions in our population will miraculously disappear. There will be health care for all and widespread improvements in infrastructure (and the only reference to paying for these things was the old reliable "tax the rich").
And victimhood of many varieties was on display, perhaps to illustrate the candidate's empathy.
But through all of the hate and empathy of the four-day "virtual" show, some critical items were given little lip-service, or were left out altogether. Rioting in Portland and Seattle and Chicago and other cities continues to destroy property, sprinkled with assault and murder. And all we heard in the convention was "peaceful protest" (and one of the main speakers even urged such defiance). And a widespread knee-jerk reaction calls for defunding, or even eliminating police. Apparently, the candidate and his party think these things are either unimportant.
And any views on illegal immigration were hard to discern.
And, sadly, it has been reported that two critical, vital words were left out of the Pledge of Allegiance.
I expected this week's convention to be less pie-in-the-sky and hit us with healthy doses of reality.
ROY HAYMOND JR.
Centenary
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!