LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t rename Fort Lee

Don’t rename Fort Lee
For three generations, my brothers, nephews, other family members and I have served in the military, protecting this country. We have always felt it was our duty, part of the price for living in a free democracy.
In the Aug. 21 edition of the Morning News, I read that U.S Rep. Jim Clyburn of S.C. and U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia are requesting that Fort Lee in central Virginia be renamed Fort Gregg. Under the name of Fort Lee, it was considered one of the best training facilities in the world. The thousands of troops who were trained there have fought in every war and been involved in every conflict around the world since the fort was instituted.
Please, people, think about what is going on and wake up! The reading of the news article was my first knowledge that Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg even existed. His chief position in the military was in logistics. What did he do to deserve this honor? Did he lead his men into battle? Was he wounded? Did he lay in a foxhole, half-frozen, touched with frostbite or burning with a fever?
What about Congressmen Clyburn and McEachin? Did either of them fight in Korea, the jungles and hamlets of Vietnam, Kuwait or Afghanistan, or face battle in any military conflict?
Most of those who did serve and face enemy fire had some training at Fort Lee. What are the congressmen doing right now to protect American citizens in Afghanistan? They are being tortured, beaten, raped and killed.
What about the citizens of Virginia? If Congressman McEachin represents THEM, shouldn’t THEY be asked? Why not put it on the ballot in the next election?
I wonder if the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Disabled American Veterans were consulted? Or, are we just going to change ALL of the names on everything? In the future, as we drive down the S.C. interstates, instead of Fort Jackson, will we see signs saying, “James E. Clyburn Army Training Center”? Or, traveling to Columbia, could we see the “Donald Trump Air Force Base” or “Jesse Jackson International Airport”?
I also read Maj. Gen. Livingston’s recent letter to the editor. He is absolutely right! We are in danger of losing our entire history. It wasn’t all good but, it wasn’t all bad, either. We cannot progress our country if we erase our history and forget where we came from. We have made wonderful progress over our lifetimes. But we will never know just how far we’ve come if we forget where we started.
I urge the citizens of S.C. to speak up and object to this name-changing movement. All of these monuments were built and established as memorials to the people whose names they bear. If you want a monument to someone else, build it and name it. Don’t remove the old ones and pretend it’s what the majority of people want. It is not.
BURNEY R. DREW