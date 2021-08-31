LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don’t rename Fort Lee

Don’t rename Fort Lee

For three generations, my brothers, nephews, other family members and I have served in the military, protecting this country. We have always felt it was our duty, part of the price for living in a free democracy.

In the Aug. 21 edition of the Morning News, I read that U.S Rep. Jim Clyburn of S.C. and U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia are requesting that Fort Lee in central Virginia be renamed Fort Gregg. Under the name of Fort Lee, it was considered one of the best training facilities in the world. The thousands of troops who were trained there have fought in every war and been involved in every conflict around the world since the fort was instituted.

Please, people, think about what is going on and wake up! The reading of the news article was my first knowledge that Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg even existed. His chief position in the military was in logistics. What did he do to deserve this honor? Did he lead his men into battle? Was he wounded? Did he lay in a foxhole, half-frozen, touched with frostbite or burning with a fever?

What about Congressmen Clyburn and McEachin? Did either of them fight in Korea, the jungles and hamlets of Vietnam, Kuwait or Afghanistan, or face battle in any military conflict?