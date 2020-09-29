 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Donations will support SC, not DC

Can you believe that “I” received my fifth letter from President Trump? Melania Trump has written me twice. Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley has written me once letting me know she is going to protect and save me from socialism.

Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be on their mailing list. Apparently they do not subscribe to the Morning News.

But the weirdest letter was the one I received a while back soliciting a birthday gift for Melania. My wife can tell you I am the worst person for picking out a gift even for a person that does not have everything.

But seriously, what can you get a person that has more money than they can ever spend, rides everywhere on jets and in chauffeured limousines and wears thousands of dollars’ worth of clothes every day.

What these letters had in common was a request for money. For the record, my hard-earned money and savings will be spent supporting the citizens of the great state of South Carolina. I have absolutely no funding available for “Washington” visions of grandeur.

DENNIS TAYLOR

Florence

