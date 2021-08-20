 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dream Flight returning soon
0 Comments
Letter to the editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dream Flight returning soon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dream Flight returning soon

Ageless Aviation Dream Flight will be returning for its sixth year to Darlington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. The name has now been changed to Dream Flight. The event will take place at Branham’s Airport, 757 Branham Airport Road in Darlington.

What is special about this flying of the 1940 Boeing Stearman open cockpit aircraft is the project called Operation September Freedom. From now through Sept. 30, we are trying to find any and all World War II military veterans and offer them a chance to fly for 30 minutes in this aircraft that trained pilots prior to the war.

This project is being undertaken across the country.

You can visit dreamflights.org to keep up with the latest flying events that are in the works. In addition, you can sign up for a flight. We are encouraging these World War II veterans to come forth and be a part of this special event: a flight of honor.

For more information or an application, you can contact me – Mike Beckham of American Legion Post 13 in Darlington – at 843-393-1409 or 843-319-2764.

MIKE BECKHAM

Darlington

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Get all of the medical facts

It’s time to get medical facts that are not on talking points. The article of Aug. 3 reprinted on page A8 in the Morning News from the L.A. Times listed myths and facts about COVID. Simply reverse the columns for more accuracy.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Old Guy on new stadiums

I read with enthusiasm about the new Florence football stadiums in the Morning News, and I am truly happy and appreciate the efforts of all involved in bringing these much-needed improvements to our schools.

Letters

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The importance of Community Health Centers

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Health Centers (CHCs) have been key to ensuring everyone can access affordable, quality health care, during and beyond the pandemic. They are locally run yet part of a national network serving almost 30 million people nationwide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert