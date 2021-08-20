LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Dream Flight returning soon

Dream Flight returning soon

Ageless Aviation Dream Flight will be returning for its sixth year to Darlington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. The name has now been changed to Dream Flight. The event will take place at Branham’s Airport, 757 Branham Airport Road in Darlington.

What is special about this flying of the 1940 Boeing Stearman open cockpit aircraft is the project called Operation September Freedom. From now through Sept. 30, we are trying to find any and all World War II military veterans and offer them a chance to fly for 30 minutes in this aircraft that trained pilots prior to the war.

This project is being undertaken across the country.

You can visit dreamflights.org to keep up with the latest flying events that are in the works. In addition, you can sign up for a flight. We are encouraging these World War II veterans to come forth and be a part of this special event: a flight of honor.

For more information or an application, you can contact me – Mike Beckham of American Legion Post 13 in Darlington – at 843-393-1409 or 843-319-2764.

MIKE BECKHAM

Darlington