LETTER TO THE EDITOR: DRIVE-Safe Act answers a big problem

Under the DRIVE-Safe Act, under-21 drivers who’ve successfully passed their skills and knowledge tests and currently hold a CDL would be able to apply for a rigorous apprenticeship program requiring 400 hours of additional on-duty training and 240 hours of driving time accompanied by an experienced driver in the cab. All trucks would be equipped with the most-advanced safety technology, including active braking collision mitigation systems, video event capture and a speed governor set at 65 MPH or less.

Only after specific performance benchmarks are successfully met would the candidate then be permitted to cross state lines. If we can train our 18-year-olds to fight our wars and operate large military machinery overseas, we can certainly train them to cross an imaginary line in a Class 8 truck.

These are careers in one of the most vital and high-demand industries in our economy that don’t require being stuck in college classrooms, coming out years later with a piece of paper and decades of debt.

Trucking companies now offer starting salaries of $50,000 per year with full benefits to attract new drivers. Many make a lot more, with major fleets paying $70,000-plus.