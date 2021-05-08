LETTER TO THE EDITOR: DRIVE-Safe Act answers a big problem

DRIVE-Safe Act answers a big problem
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our economy has lost more than 22 million jobs. Congress has spent more than $6 trillion on various forms of stimulus, but most sectors are now struggling more than ever to find applicants for jobs that pay well.
Questionable federal policies and too many obstacles make it ever-more challenging for businesses to hire Americans. Arbitrary or antiquated government restrictions block some qualified job seekers from earning a good middle-class living, while some fixes are slowed by unelected bureaucrats sitting on policy updates. Thankfully, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who represented South Carolina’s 1st district, is tackling one major obstacle hampering a critical link in our economy and daily lives: the trucking industry.
While 49 states today – including South Carolina – permit 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License and operate large vehicles, federal regulations still prohibit them from crossing state lines. This means a 20-year-old trucker can run a rig 426 miles from Charleston to Greenville and back, but he or she can’t take that same load 15 miles across the bridge into Savannah, Georgia.
Rep. Mace has introduced the DRIVE-Safe Act, which would empower select, qualified younger drivers – those already licensed to drive within their state – to cross state lines and participate in interstate commerce. But more importantly, the DRIVE-Safe Act would first raise safety and training requirements far above today’s standards.
Under the DRIVE-Safe Act, under-21 drivers who’ve successfully passed their skills and knowledge tests and currently hold a CDL would be able to apply for a rigorous apprenticeship program requiring 400 hours of additional on-duty training and 240 hours of driving time accompanied by an experienced driver in the cab. All trucks would be equipped with the most-advanced safety technology, including active braking collision mitigation systems, video event capture and a speed governor set at 65 MPH or less.
Only after specific performance benchmarks are successfully met would the candidate then be permitted to cross state lines. If we can train our 18-year-olds to fight our wars and operate large military machinery overseas, we can certainly train them to cross an imaginary line in a Class 8 truck.
These are careers in one of the most vital and high-demand industries in our economy that don’t require being stuck in college classrooms, coming out years later with a piece of paper and decades of debt.
Trucking companies now offer starting salaries of $50,000 per year with full benefits to attract new drivers. Many make a lot more, with major fleets paying $70,000-plus.
This solution would get the government out of the way and let industry and would-be workers more quickly pave the way to their own future. We encourage the South Carolina Congressional Delegation to follow Rep. Mace’s lead and co-sponsor the DRIVE-Safe Act.