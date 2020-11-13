LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Election has come and gone; well, not really!

As of this moment, our current president, Donald John Trump, has refused to accept the election returns and is threatening all kinds of court actions that, for those of us in the real world, will be absolutely useless and embarrassing for not just President Trump but for the Republican Party and “We the people.”

Those of us with any sense saw the current situation developing over the past several weeks. We saw the all-out efforts of the Democrat Party and their followers to get out the vote. Whether in person or by mail, the DNC, state and local parties did just that.

It has been reported that more than 100 million (yes, you read that right) votes were cast through mail-in ballots and early on-site voting. Many of us deeply involved in the election process expected a huge mail-in number … but I, for one, was not expecting it to be that big.

Well, none of the facts of the election seem to matter to President Trump. He has all but ignored all of the advice, recommendations and pleas to take the hit and proceed in an honorable fashion, as his predecessors have done. It is sticking to his “I am better, I know more than anyone else!”