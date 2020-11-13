LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Election has come and gone; well, not really!

As of this moment, our current president, Donald John Trump, has refused to accept the election returns and is threatening all kinds of court actions that, for those of us in the real world, will be absolutely useless and embarrassing for not just President Trump but for the Republican Party and “We the people.”
Those of us with any sense saw the current situation developing over the past several weeks. We saw the all-out efforts of the Democrat Party and their followers to get out the vote. Whether in person or by mail, the DNC, state and local parties did just that.
It has been reported that more than 100 million (yes, you read that right) votes were cast through mail-in ballots and early on-site voting. Many of us deeply involved in the election process expected a huge mail-in number … but I, for one, was not expecting it to be that big.
Well, none of the facts of the election seem to matter to President Trump. He has all but ignored all of the advice, recommendations and pleas to take the hit and proceed in an honorable fashion, as his predecessors have done. It is sticking to his “I am better, I know more than anyone else!”
Mr. Biden (President Biden once the games are concluded) has set his transition plans in action, and he is expected to have a good number of actions put into play the day he enters the White House. Several publications, on-air news sites, as well as social-media sites have already prepared for a deluge of proclamations and other actions.
One thing that several fellow Americans have told me, and I suspect those in the rest of the world are in the same position, is that they are anxiously awaiting to see/hear how our new president will proceed in our battle against the coronavirus. Right or wrong, I feel this one issue played a major role in the president’s defeat ... along with other issues that propagated in unison such as unemployment, closing down of businesses, civil unrest, distrust and violence in the streets and immigration.
I (a Republican) have talked to and attempted to talk to Republican leaders to get their opinion/views so I could share their views in hopes of clarifying what has happened. Nope, didn’t happen. The predetermined response was (in not so many words), “You will need to contact the National RNC for comments.”
Well. Shock, shock! Or as we said back a few years ago, “Duh!”
So, here we are playing the waiting game and wondering, “Where are we headed now?”
Stay tuned! I am certain something will take place.
BILL PICKLE
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!