LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Elections − How we choose

—There is a consensus that this election is critical to the safety and continuance of our democracy. Many people say our constitution is outdated and what has worked for us since its inception is no longer applicable.
This upcoming election allows us to choose perhaps a new direction for our country vs. continuance of our constitution-guided decisions.
Indeed, we stand at the crossroads internally while facing threats of interference and competition from countries such as China and Russia. We also face nuclear threats from hostile nations such as North Korea and Iran. Who is best equipped to face those aggressors?
Perhaps we should look at leaders in the past whose decisions and policies still affect us today. What tools did they use? What words did they speak? What was the magnitude of their mission? How powerful is their personality?
Christ preached a simple message embracing everyone, including the persecutors as well as those persecuted. He preached, “Love your neighbors. Do good to those who despitefully use you" – a message of nonviolence.
Abraham Lincoln understood that the framers of our constitution could not address the issue of slavery at that time of our "imperfect union," but the framers did indeed outline the principles that allowed us to grow by stating that “all men are created equal and are endowed by the Creator with certain inalienable rights” Lincoln sensed that the time was right for us to face that hard decision, and thus he freed the slaves.
Mahatma Gandhi fasted until India was freed from the British government, but he also was unwilling to cease his fast until the cries of anger and discordance were quieted by his own people. He said your hearts must change, and with that change, a new nation was born.
Martin Luther King Jr. stood up and fought for much-needed change. He understood the need for a nonviolent approach and that there must be a change in the hearts of both the oppressor as well as the oppressed.
Those "four horsemen of freedom" paid the ultimate price as they sought to change the world. So what message does that send to us today as we attempt to make our choices?
Such an awesome decision as to who will lead us in the future needs to be appreciated by us all. Our allegiances of the past may no longer be applicable. We must carefully listen to both sides. We must carefully examine the track records of those who would lead us. We must sort through and eliminate misinformation and rhetoric. We must carefully examine the character of those who seek office. We need to do our own research.
Those four horsemen who paid the ultimate price for our freedom would ask us today to be careful with our vote in order to ensure the continued prosperity of our nation. The free world calls upon us to provide leadership and inspiration to fight tyranny.
If not the United States, then who will fill that void?
JAMES SUGGS M.D.
Marion
