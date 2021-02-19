LETTER TO THE EDITOR: End of a dream

We should have known the Miracle of 2016 was all a dream! The Democrats hated the idea of draining the swamp, and the GOP wanted one of the two governors they "could get along with." The programmed media couldn't stand his brash, take-charge style.

But even with the over-financed socialist campaign (though with some email baggage and some FBI cover, and some outright complacency), the "basket of deplorables" shocked the Ruling Party and brought on hateful anger from the vast cadre of pundits who had predicted a landslide victory for their chosen one!

And for almost three years the nation experienced the work of the most effective executive governance the nation has seen in 40 years. The wounded economy was coming back, respect for law enforcement, religious freedom and patriotism were back in style.

Still, it was just a dream! Angry legislators instituted an endless smear campaign against the duly elected president, and much undocumented money poured into an array of hate groups. Cities were being ravished even before a pandemic could be conveniently blamed on our elected chief executive.