LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Extend the deadline; Florence and SC NEED an accurate census count

South Carolina ranks toward the bottom in U.S. Census response rates, which could REDUCE the funding we are able to secure from the federal government, including storm relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). With all of the fiscal problems already facing the state due to the COVID-19 epidemic, we can hardly afford to lose disaster relief funds if we were to be hit by a major storm.

The census count data are used to allocate more than $1.5 trillion in taxpayer dollars from the federal government, money that goes into job programs, infrastructure, education systems and more. In fact, recent research has found that, if South Carolina is undercounted by even just 1% in the 2020 census, we could lose as much as $40 million in federal funds – money that South Carolinians have paid in the form of taxes that should be returned to our state.

Health care in South Carolina would take a massive hit, as well. The same research shows that if just one person in the state goes uncounted in the census, we could lose $809 in health care funding every year. If our state's entire population is undercounted by 1%, that number balloons to $36 million in federal health care funding annually. If census workers are not afforded more time to complete their work, our state's health care system would be severely hurt for years to come.