LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Facility a great answer to mental health issues

Having served five years as the probate judge for Florence County, I am only too familiar with the mental health issues in this county. Every Thursday for five years I heard cases involving people who had been sent to my court because they suffered from mental illness and could not afford private treatment. After hearing from examining psychiatric doctors and other mental health specialists from the Pee Dee Mental Health Department who had been appointed to examine these people and make treatment recommendations, it was my job to decide what treatment should be mandated.

In many cases this meant that they would be sent to Columbia to the Hall Institute for treatment. What most people are unaware of is that some years ago the South Carolina Legislature, like the legislatures in most states, did away with long-term mental health facilities. What this means is that patients suffering from mental health issues, who cannot afford private treatment, are kept in the state facility for a week or two while they are being stabilized on their medications and then sent home with direction to attend sessions at Pee Dee Mental Health. While the doctors and mental health counselors at the Mental Health Department are competent and caring professionals, they cannot force these patients to attend their weekly sessions. Routinely after a week or two, these patients drop out of class and go off their medications, which ultimately leads to their return to the probate court. All too often this is a revolving door scenario that leads to hospitalization and sometimes death.