LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fix our rural roads

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fix our rural roads

I have lived in Florence County all of my life. I grew up working on the farm in the 1980s and 1990s. We are now in the 21st century and the majority of our rural roads have not been paved since my days on the farm.

Most of the roads have potholes or pothole-filled asphalt, which makes the road bumpy and uneven.  As a result, our automobiles are subject to damage, such as mechanical breakdowns and exterior damage to paint. In the latest election, there was a vote for extending a penny sales tax to fix roads.

I did not vote for the penny sales tax because of the bias of fixing some roads and neglecting others, especially the rural roads.

STOP PUTTING A BANDAGE ON THE PROBLEM! FIX OUR RURAL ROADS!

JOEY LEWIS

Pamplico

